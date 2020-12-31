New Delhi, December 31: With the end of the year, Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the exam dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as a reminder to students to begin their board exam preparation. As promised, Pokhriyal declared the CBSE board exam 2021 dates for both class 10 and class 12 in his latest interaction with students. The examinations will begin from May 4 and end on June 10, Pokhriyal said. The results would likely be declared on July 15, he added.

Just like the 2020 academic session, CBSE class 10 board exams 2021 and CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 will be held amid strict precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Education Minister, the CBSE class 10 board exams, 2021 will begin from

Students were eagerly waiting for the CBSE board exam dates. The examination will be held on a reduced syllabus. 30% of the total syllabus has been cut, and some state boards have announced similar moves. There will also be 33% internal choices in the exam. In the previous interaction with students, Pokhriyal hinted that the board exams for class 10 and class 12 would be held somewhere in February, 2021, even after students continuous demand on Twitter to hold board examinations in May. Now that the CBSE board exams 2021 timetable is finally out, students are advised to begin their preparation.

From his webinar with students, Nishank announced the dates of JEE Main, which is expected to be held in multiple slots in 2021 so that students can get a fair chance to participate in the entrance exams. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the board examinations for class 10 and class 12 is expected to be held in July. Other state boards are yet to decide on the exam dates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).