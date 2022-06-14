Mumbai, June 14: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam results are likely to be announced very soon. According to reports, the results are expected to be released by June 15. While there has been no official announcement as yet, several reports claim state Education Minister V Sivankutty saying that students will get their results by June 15.

Once declared, students can check their Kerala SSLC or Class 10th Result 2022 on the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareeksahabhavan.in. Alternatively, students can also check their results on other websites using roll number and date of birth.

Alternate websites to check Kerala SSLC Result 2022:

Sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Results.kerala.nic.in, and

Keralaresults.nic.in

Steps to check Kerala SSLC or Class 10th Result 2022:

Visit the official website at keralapareeksahabhavan.in

Click on the SSLC or Class 10th Result link

Enter your roll number and other details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the Kerala SSLC or Class 10 exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29 in offline mode. For those students who fail to clear the Class 10 exams, the Save a Year (SAY) exam will be another chance to clear it.

