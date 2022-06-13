Mumbai, June 13: Students in Uttar Pradesh are counting days as there has been no official announcement about the UP Class 10 and 12 results date and timing. According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is most likely to announce the UP Board Result 2022 by the second week of June.

If reports are to be believed, the results for Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) will be announced by June 15 latest. Once declared, students can visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in to check their results. Besides, students can also visit results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in to check their Class 10 and 12 Result 2022. RBSE 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Declared; Girls Outshine Boys, 82.89% Students Pass.

A few days ago, the Additional chief secretary of secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said that the date was not officially declared by the department.

UP Board Result 2022: Steps to check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th result

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

Click on the Class 10th Result or Class 12th Result link

Enter your roll number, and other details

Your UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, over 50 lakh students appeared for the UPMSP Class 10th and 12th exams. The UP Board 2022 Class 10 and 12 exams were held from March 24 to April 13. For more details, students must keep checking the official website of UPMSP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2022 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).