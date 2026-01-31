New Delhi, January 31: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) have released the provisional answer key along with scanned OMR answer sheets for the Tier 1 Recruitment Examination 2026. The answer key has been issued for multiple teaching and non-teaching posts.

Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 exam can now download the provisional answer key and OMR sheet from the official website cbseit.in by logging in with their roll number and date of birth. After downloading the OMR sheet, candidates should match their marked responses with the answers provided in the provisional key. TS TET Response Sheet 2026 Released at tgtet.aptonline.in, Know How to Download Answer Key.

KVS, NVS Tier 1 Answer Key 2026: How to Download

• Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

• Log in using roll number and date of birth

• Download the scanned OMR answer sheet

• Access the provisional answer key

• Compare responses with official answers

Objection Window

Candidates who find any discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections till 11:59 PM on February 4, 2026. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 Soon: Know How To Download at ssc.gov.in.

The KVS and NVS Tier 1 Result 2026 will be prepared based on the final answer key, which will be released after objections are reviewed and approved by subject experts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telegraph India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).