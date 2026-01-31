Hyderabad, January 31: The Telangana Department of School Education has released the TS TET Answer Key 2026 on its official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) can now check the provisional answer key and their response sheets by logging in on the portal. The department has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to raise challenges against the answer key till February 1, 2026, up to 5:00 PM.

How to Download TS TET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the provisional answer key:

• Visit the official TG TET website at tgtet.aptonline.in

• Click on the “TS TET Answer Key 2026” link available on the homepage

• Enter the required login details on the new page

• Click on the submit button to view the answer key

• Check the answers carefully and download the file

• Take a printout for future reference

The TS TET 2026 examination was conducted from January 3 to January 31, 2025, in two shifts each day. The morning shift was held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while the afternoon shift took place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Both Paper I and Paper II consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 150 marks each. The question papers included subjects such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

The exam was conducted in English and the Language-I selected by the candidate. For Sanskrit candidates, the question papers were provided in Telugu and Sanskrit (Devanagari script).

Direct links to the answer key, response sheet, and objection submission facility are available on the official TG TET website. Candidates are advised to review the provisional answer key carefully and submit objections, if any, before the deadline.

