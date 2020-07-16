On July 16, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the declaration of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan LSS and USS results 2020. The LSS-USS results 2020 were declared after the results of DHSE Kerala Plus Two results, which were announced yesterday, July 15. Students who appeared in the Lower Secondary Scholarship and Upper Secondary scholarship exams can check their results now at the official website of Pareeksha Bhavan, keralapareekshabhavan.in. To check their scores, candidates are required to enter the login details in the result link and download the same for future reference. In this article, we bring you to step by step guide to check and download LSS-USS Results 2020. Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 Declared: 85.13% Pass, Check 12th Board Exam Results for Arts, Science and Commerce Online.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the LSS and USS exams for the students from classes 4 to 7. The scholarships help students to get quality education in the state. Those who qualify the exams will be eligible to avail the scholarships from the Kerala Government. Students must note only those of you who appeared in the exams will be able to check their scholarship results online.

How to Check LSS-USS Results 2020?

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage go to the link on the left that reads LSS, USS Results.

Click on the link to be redirected to another page.

Enter your details after you select the exam you appeared for.

Click on the submit button and download the pdf document containing LSS-USS results.

Search for your roll number there and verify your result.

Kerala DHSE recently declared the Plus Two results 2020. According to the official statistics, 85.13% of students qualified the class 12 board exams this year. Ernakulam district secured the highest number of passing candidates with pass percent of 89.02%.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).