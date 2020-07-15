In a sudden move, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala had declared the class 12 board exam results or DHSE Plus Two results 2020 today. The scores for all the three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce, have been declared by DHSE today, July 15, 2020. Students who appeared in the board exams can check their DHSE Plus II Board Exam Results 2020 by visiting official websites; dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in. Along with the official sites, the DHSE Plus Two result 2020 can also be accessed on examresults.net. According to the official statistics, 85.13% students qualified the board exams this year. In this article, we bring you top districts, passing percentages of arts, science and commerce and overall statistics for Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2020. CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: 91.46% Pass, Check Top Regions and Overall Result Statistics Here.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 Statistics:

Total number of candidates - 3,75,655

No of candidates passed - 3,19,782

Overall passing percentage - 85.13%

Streamwise stats-

Science - 88.62%

Humanities - 77.76%

Commerce - 84.52%

Technical - 87.94%

Arts - 98.75%

Top District: Ernakulam - 89.02%

Low performed district: Kasaragod - 76.68%

Government schools - 82.19%

Aided Schools - 88.01%

Unaided schools - 81.33%

Special - 100%

How to Check DHSE Plus Two Result 2020?

Visit the official site of prd.kerala.gov.in .

. Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two School Wise Results link activated on the home page.

A new page will open where you will have to enter the school code and click on submit.

The DHSE Plus Two result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the same for future reference.

The Kerala DHSE SSLC result 2020 was also declared earlier this month. As many as 98.82 percent of students cleared the exams, setting a recorded best passing percentage in the past five years in the state.

