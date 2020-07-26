Bhopal, July 26: The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) denied the news of conducting final year under-graduation and fourth semester of post-graduation exams online. After a statement was issued from the Twitter handle of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the CMO informed that no such decision has been finalised.

The news came amid a row over the University Grants Commission (UGC) order asking states and union territories to conduct final year examinations despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerala Police Book 600 Parents For Flouting COVID-19 Protocols During KEAM Entrance Exam; 6 People Test Positive.

A tweet from the official social media handle of Chouhan had stated that the final year UG and PG exams would be conducted online. The tweet was shortly deleted, and the CMO subsequently denied the news.

The states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha and union territory of Delhi have so far objected to the UGC ruling making final year exams mandatory. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray moved the Supreme Court in the past week to challenge the UGC's decision.

The final year exams, which were slated to be held in March-April, were deferred after the outbreak of coronavirus in the nation. Since the threat from the virus is yet to subside, some of the states had cancelled the exams and decided to award the degree to students based on an average formulation method.

