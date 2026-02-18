Mumbai, February 18: A distressing case has come to fore from Madhya Pradesh where the Rewa police arrested a man on Tuesday, February 17, for allegedly recording and circulating a private video of his wife on social media and uploading them on p*rn sites. The accused, identified as Shivam Sahu, who allegedly desired to become a p*rnstar, reportedly leaked a 13-minute and 14-second video of their intimate moments.

According to police reports, the act was not merely a breach of privacy but was allegedly used as a tool for intimidation and a means to demand additional dowry from the victim's family. The case came to light after the victim and her family approached the local police station, providing evidence of the viral content and a history of harassment. The couple had been married for only seven months, but the relationship soured quickly due to persistent financial demands. The Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral Video Trap: Fact Check.

Man Arrested for Allegedly Uploading Private Video of Wife on P*rn Sites

The victim’s family alleged that Shivam Sahu recorded the video without her consent and later shared it with relatives and on various digital platforms to humiliate her after they failed to meet his demands for more money and luxury items.

Following the formal complaint, Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) ordered a swift investigation into the matter. The police tracked the digital footprint of the video to confirm that it originated from the husband's device. On Tuesday, a police team conducted a raid at the suspect's residence and took him into custody. 19 Minute 34 Second Viral Video: Jail Term & Legal Risks on Download.

Authorities have seized the mobile phone used to record and transmit the video for forensic analysis. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, specifically focusing on the non-consensual recording and distribution of sexually explicit material and dowry harassment.

The victim’s family also reported a terrifying encounter where the accused allegedly arrived at their home armed with weapons. According to the complaint, the husband attempted to extort a significant sum of money, threatening further public humiliation if the dowry demands were not met. Neighbors reportedly intervened during the heated confrontation, which ultimately prompted the family to seek legal protection.

"The accused used the victim's dignity as a bargaining chip," a senior police official stated. "Leaking private content is a serious criminal offense that carries severe penalties under the IT Act, and we are ensuring a watertight case against the perpetrator."

Legal Context and Privacy Protection

This incident highlights the growing misuse of digital technology in domestic disputes. Legal experts emphasize that under Section 66E and 67A of the IT Act, the distribution of private images or videos without consent is a non-bailable offense. Furthermore, the Right to Privacy, as upheld by the Supreme Court of India, extends within the confines of a marriage, meaning neither spouse has the right to record or share intimate moments without the other's explicit permission.

The Rewa police have issued an advisory to citizens, urging them to report such incidents immediately and reminding the public that sharing or downloading such viral content is also a punishable offense. The victim is currently receiving counseling and support from local women’s rights organisations.

Truth About Such Viral 'Timestamp' Videos

While the timestamps change, the underlying scam remains the same. It is crucial for users to recognise that these viral "leaked" videos are almost exclusively scams. Despite appearing frequently on trending lists or in comment sections, these links do not contain the promised content. Instead, they serve as gateways for cybercriminals to compromise digital security. Users are strongly advised to avoid clicking on suspicious links from unverified sources and to report such posts to platform moderators.

How to Protect Your Privacy

To stay safe, digital safety advocates recommend enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on all social media accounts and using updated antivirus software. If you encounter a post claiming to have "exclusive leaks" or "deleted videos" with a timestamp, treat it with extreme caution. Genuine content from influencers is shared through their verified official channels; anything else is likely a trap designed to exploit your curiosity for criminal gain.

