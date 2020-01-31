Madras University Results 2019 Announced for UG/PG November Exams at unom.ac.in, Direct Link And Steps to Check Your Scorecard Online

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, January 31: Madras University on Friday, January 31, declared the results for various undergraduate, postgraduate and professional programs. Candidates who appeared for the UG and PG examinations can check their mark sheet online at the official website- unom.ac.in. The exams were conducted in the month of November 2019. NEET PG 2020 Result Declared at nbe.edu.in, Direct Link And Steps to Check Your Scorecard Online.

To check their results candidates need to enter their Madras University Admit Card number or hall ticket number. Students are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for future reference. DIRECT LINK HERE for Madras University Results. MAT Admit Card 2020 for CBT Mode Released Online at mat.aima.in, Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket For The Exam.

How to check Madras University Results 2019 at unom.ac.in?

Visit Madras University's official website- unom.ac.in. On the homepage, click on link that reads "UG/PG Results" Login with Madras University Admit Card number or hall ticket number Your result will be displayed on the screen

Students are advised to download and take a print of their scorecard for future reference. The results declared online is for informational purpose only. Students need to collect their original mark sheet from the university or college.