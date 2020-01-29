MAT Admit Card 2020 for CBT Mode Released Online at mat.aima.in, Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket For The Exam

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Sarkari Niyukti/Facebook)

New Delhi, January 29: AIMA (All India Management Association) has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for Computer Based Test. Candidates who had applied for the exam can visit the official website- mat.aima.in and download the MAT CBT Mode Test Admit Card 2020. The admit card was supposed to be out on January 28 but was delayed by a day. Madras University Result 2019–20 for November and December Exam to Be Declared Soon Online.

Candidates should note that MAT CBT Mode Test Admit Cards are only available for successfully completed registrations by January 28. The last day for registration was extended till January 30, 2020. ICSI CS Foundation Results 2019 Declared at icsi.examresults.net, E-Result-Cum-Marksheet Uploaded; Here's How to Check.

Here Are Steps to Download MAT CBT 2020 Admit Card Online:

Visit the official website of MAT AIMA at mat.aima.in. Click on the login tab on the homepage Check for Admit Card link and proceed Enter the required details and download MAT CBT 2020 Admit Card Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates are required to crosscheck their name, roll number, test date and time, and venue address. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact AIMA for the necessary changes to be made. Candidates are required to bring the hall ticket along with an ID proof that has your photograph for the test.