NEET PG 2020 Result Declared at nbe.edu.in, Direct Link And Steps to Check Your Scorecard Online

New Delhi, January 30: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET on Thursday, January 30, released the results for NEET PG 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on January 5 can check their results at the official website at nbe.edu.in. NEET has only released roll numbers and marks, the individual scorecard will be released by February 3. MAT Admit Card 2020 for CBT Mode Released Online at mat.aima.in, Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket For The Exam.

The cut-off score for general category is 366. For SC and ST the cut-off is 319. Similarly, for unreserved PwD category the cut off is 342. NEET PG is held for admission to postgraduate (PG) and postgraduate diploma programmes in medicine and surgery. Madras University Result 2019–20 for November and December Exam to Be Declared Soon Online.

Here Are Steps to Check NEET PG Result 2020 Score:

Visit the NEET official website- nbe.edu.in. Click on NEET PG 2020 Enter Roll Number and password Download NEET PG 2020 Result scorecard Take a printout for future reference

NEET PG 2020 DIRECT LINK This is for the first time the NTA (National Testing Agency) will conduct NEET PG test for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) and All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS). NEET is a mandatory examination for seeking admissions in the medical courses in India.