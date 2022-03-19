New Delhi, March 19: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started registration process for the Common Entrance Test — MHT CET 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official MHT CET 2022 website — cetcell.mahacet.org — to register.

Candidates have time till April 7, 2022, for online registration and confirmation of the application form for the MAH-LLB CET 2022 for admission to the five-year integrated course. Admit cards will be issued to successfully registered candidates on April 30, and the exam is scheduled to take place on May 17 and 18, according to the date mentioned on the candidates' admit card.

The students passing the SSC and HSC Examination from a recognised institution in Maharashtra State or the candidates passing the equivalent examination (such as 11+1, A level in Senior Secondary School Leaving Certificate Course) from a recognised Board/University of India or outside or from a Secondary Board or equivalent, constituted or recognised by the Union or by a State Government, which is in Maharashtra.

MAH LLB CET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘apply online’ link. Click on ‘new registration’.

Step 3: Enter all the required personal information to generate a provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent on the mobile number given by the candidate.

Step 4: Check all details properly and click on ‘validate all details’.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and photo ID proof.

Step 6: Then, click on ‘Final submit only’, and pay the application fee.

Step 7: After paying the fee, click on ‘submit’.

As per the CET fees for Open Category and EWS from Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra are Rs. 800. For all others, it is Rs. 600.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more details and information related to the exam.

