Bengaluru, March 19: The shortage of teachers in Karnataka government schools is likely to be resolved by the 2023-24 academic year.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has started the process to recruit 15,000 teachers for grades 6 to 8 and the related notification will be issued on March 21. The eligible candidates can apply online from March 23.

As per local media reports, the recruitment process is being conducted to enhance the quality of schools and education. At least 5,000 posts have been reserved for Hyderabad-Karnataka. The recruitment drive will be done by the Department of Public Education, Karnataka

A detailed notification will be released on March 21, 2022 which will contain information regarding eligibility, education qualifications and exam syllabus. Interested candidates can view the schedule for the Karnataka Teachers Recruitment Drive for 2022 below.

Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive for 15,000 posts from March 23, 2022 till April 22, 2022. Following which, candidates will appear for a Common Entrance Test or CET Exam 2022 on May 21 and 22, 2022. Candidates who clear the CET Exam will then be called for the next steps of recruitment such as interviews, etc.

Candidates appearing for the CET Exam will be marked out of 400. The first paper will be General Studies which will be for 150 marks. The second will be Subject testing which will also be for 150 marks. The third paper will be a Linguistic Test for 100 marks.

