The Directorate of Arts of Maharashtra state has declared the Maha Intermediate Drawing Exam Result 2023. Those candidates who have appeared in the exam and are looking for Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Exam Result 2023 can check it on the official website at www.dge.doamh.in. Students can check doa.maharashtra.gov.in or click on the direct link to check the results.

Maha Intermediate Drawing Exam 2023 was conducted on 30 September and 01 October 2022 in offline mode from 10:30 AM to 01:30 M and 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM with an exam time duration of 02 hours for each shift.

Maha Intermediate Drawing Exam Result 2023: How to Check

Go to the official website of The Directorate of Art, Maharashtra, which is accessible at dge.doamh.in/. On the official website, you will find an option of Result, tap on this option and get redirected to another webpage. Now, an option of the Intermediate Result will be before you, tap on it. At the end, you need to provide your Hall Ticket Number and tap on the Submit button to check the result.

To check the result an individual who participated in the exam must have a Hall Ticket Number. A number of candidates who participated in the exam is not yet disclosed, students who will pass the exam will be able to get his/her certificate from the admitted institution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2023 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).