Mumbai, January 11: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Wednesday announced the Haryana CET result 2022 for group C posts. Candidates who appeared for the Haryana CET 2022 exam can their results by visiting the official website of HSSC at hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held on November 5 and 6 last year at various test centres across the state. Around 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana CET 2022 examination. Earlier, the HSSC had released the provisional answer key and OMR sheets on December 8. Post which, candidates were asked to send their feedback for the same by December 12.

Steps To Check Haryana CET Exam Result 2022:

Visit the official websites at hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in

Log in using your registration number and date of birth

Your Haryana CET Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to check Haryana CET 2022 exam result. While announcing the Haryana CET exam result 2022, the HSSC said that the Haryana CET cut-off marks are 47.50 and above out of 95, which means 50 percent and above for general category.

On the other hand, the cut-off marks for reserved category candidates is 38 marks or 40 percent and above.

