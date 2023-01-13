The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the RBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates 2023. As per the schedule released by the Board, RBSE Class 10 exams will commence on March 16, 2023 and will conclude on April 11, 2023 and Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams will be held from March 09, 2023 to April 12, 2023. Students can check the detailed RBSE Class 10, 12 exam schedule below. AP Class 10th Exam Time Table 2023: SSC Exams to Start From April 3, Check Timings and Full Schedule Here.

RBSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2023

RBSE Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023

