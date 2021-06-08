Mumbai, June 8: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the online registration process for MHT-CET 2021. Candidates can submit their application form at MHT CET's official website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The application portal will be active till July 7. ICSI CS June Exam 2021 Update: Institute of Company Secretaries of India Releases Revised Schedule of The Examination on official Website - icsi.edu.

"Registration of online applications for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021," tweeted Uday Samant, Maharashtra minister of higher education and technical education on Tuesday.

Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Update:

How to Apply For MHT CET 2021 Online:

Visit MHT CET's official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. On the homepage, click on the “MHT CET 2021 registration” link. Fill in the required details to create a username and password. Login with the application number and password. Pay the application fee and click on submit Take a printout for future reference.

You can directly visit the online registration page by CLICK HERE. The application fee for general candidates is Rs 800 (excluding bank charges), while for backward categories is Rs 600.

