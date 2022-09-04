Mumbai, September 4: The last date to raise objections for the provisional answer key of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 is today, September 4. The State Common Entrance Test Cell published the answer key of MHT CET 2022 on September 1. The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the answer key for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups.

After the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key was released, candidates were allowed to raise objections from September 2. Candidates can raise objections till 5 pm today, September 4. In order to raise objections, candidates can visit the official website at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org. JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released, Results To Be Declared on September 11; Check Details Here.

Besides the provisional answer key, the CET Cell has also published the MHT CET question papers and candidates' response sheets.

Steps To Raise Objections To MHT CET 2022 Answer Key:

Visit the official website of MHT CET at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Click on the objection entry link on the homepage

Enter your log-in details

Submit your objection or objections

Pay the fee

This year, the MHT CET 2022 examination for the PCM group was conducted from August 5 to 11 while the exam for the PCB group was held from August 12 to 20. The State Cell also held a re-examination on August 29 for those students who missed the exam due to heavy rainfall or technical glitches. The MHT CET 2022 examination results is likely to be announced by September 15.

