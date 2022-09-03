Mumbai, September 3: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Saturday released the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can download the provisional answer key by visiting the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

The link to download the provisional answer key was supposed to be released at 10 am today, September 3, however, it was delayed. This year, the JEE Advanced 2022 examination were held on August 28 while the response sheet was released on September 1. CBSE Urges UGC To Direct All Universities To Accept Digital Copies of Class 12 Marksheets, Certificates Available in DigiLocker.

Here's the direct link to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key.

In order to raise objections against the answer key, candidates can do so till September 4. The final answer key of JEE Advanced 2022 will be released on September 11. Besides the final answer key, the JEE Advanced 2022 results will also be announced on September 11. For more details, candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

