Mumbai, October 27: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the results of MHT CET 2021 for PCM and PCB streams on Wednesday. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the MAHACET. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website of the cell at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org to check and download their results for MHT CET 2021. The entrance test was conducted from September 20 to October 1. UKSSSC Admit Cards 2021 Released for Various Posts, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Owing to rainfall in the state during the examination period, the MHT CET was re-conducted by the cell for affected candidates on October 9 and 10. The candidates can check the results for the B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, Agriculture courses on the official website by logging in through the required details. Notably, the provisional answer key for the entrance was released earlier. Scroll down to know how to check the MHT CET Result 2021. HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

Here Is How To Check MHT CET Result 2021 for PCM, PCB Streams:

Visit the official website at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

On the home page click on the link for result

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials and submit

Check and download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep it safe for future references. Notably, the marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores will also be converted to percentiles. The percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places. In case of any discrepancies, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

