Mumbai, September 15: The State CET Cell of Maharashtra declared the MHT CET Result 2022 today, September 15. The State Common Entrance Test Cell declared the MHT CET 2022 result for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) groups. Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET Exam 2022 can check their results on the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

In order to check the MHT CET Result 2022, candidates will require their registration number or roll number. As per reports, the results of the MHT-CET entrance exam for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, animal, and fisheries science courses were released by the State Cell. CUET-UG Results 2022: NTA To Announce Common University Entrance Test Result on cuet.samarth.ac.in at 10 PM Today.

This year, the MHT CET 2022 exam for the PCM group took place from August 5 to August 11 while the exam for the PCB group was conducted from August 12 to August 20.

Steps To Check MHT CET Result 2022:

Visit the official site of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

and On the homepage, click on the "MHT CET Result 2022" link

Enter using your credentials

Your MHT CET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The Maharashtra CET examination is held to secure admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, agriculture and pharmacy. On September 1, the State Common Entrance Test Cell released the answer key for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups. The last date to raise objections for the provisional answer key of the MHT CET 2022 was September 4.

