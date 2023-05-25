Bhopal, May 25: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) today declared the MP Board 12th Result 2023 at 12.30 pm. Students who gave MP Board 12th board exams this year can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2023 Date: MSBSHSE to Declare Class 12 Results on May 25 on mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecard.

To obtain their MP Board 12th Result 2023, students have the convenience of checking it by sending a message containing "MPBSE10Roll Number" to 56263. This efficient system ensures that students can quickly receive their MP Board Class 12 results directly on their mobile devices. The Class 12 examinations conducted by the MP Board in the state were held from March 2 to April 1, 2023. WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Out at wbresults.nic.in; West Bengal Board Declares Class 12th Exam Results, 89.25% Students Pass, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

How To Check MP Board 10th Result 2023:

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpresults.nic.in

Check the homepage for MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th

Click on the link

Enter login details like MPBSE roll number, date of birth

Submit

The MP Board 12th result will appear on screen

Check result

Download for future reference

According to reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board witnessed significant participation of 19 lakh students in class 10 and 12 examinations conducted in 2023. It must be noted that to pass the MP Board Result 2023 successfully, students will need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In the event that a student fails in one or two subjects, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct supplementary exams to provide them with an opportunity to improve their results.

The MPBSE has also announced the MP Board 10th Result 2023 simultaneously with the class 12 results. For more details and updates, please visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education at mpbse.nic.in.

