Bhopal, May 6: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board 10th and 12th results today, May 6, 2025, likely at 10 AM. madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will officially declare the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results, following which students can access their marks on the official websites at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and DigiLocker.

Students can check their MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025 results using their roll number and application number. The Class 10 exams were held from February 27 to March 21, while Class 12 exams took place from February 25 to March 25. Both were conducted in a single morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM.

How To Check and Download MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025

Visit the official board website at mpbse.nic.in.

Navigate to the Results Section: Search for the highlighted 'results 2025' link on the homepage.

Select examination details by clicking on either class 10 or 12.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Provide the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Submit credentials to view the result.

Download or print for future reference.

Practical exams were conducted in schools from February 10 to March 15, while private candidates appeared for practicals between February 25 and March 25 at designated centres.

Along with official websites, results may also be available via SMS and mobile applications. For SMS, candidates will need to type 'MPBSE12 space Roll number' and send it to 5623. The results will be sent to their registered number. Another option is to check results through the MPBSE mobile app, which is available on the Google Play Store. For using this, you will need login credentials.

The official announcement will be made at a press conference. Results, overall pass percentage, toppers list, and more will be shared. Stay tuned for live updates and direct links to check your MPBSE board results.

