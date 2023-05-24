Mumbai, May 24: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12 or HSC exam results at 11 am. Once the Maharashtra 12th board result 2023 is out, Class 12 students can check and download the same from the official website of MSBSHSE, i.e., mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in. WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Out at wbresults.nic.in; West Bengal Board Declares Class 12th Exam Results, 89.25% Students Pass, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

The Arts, Science, and Commerce HSC Results for Maharashtra will all be made public in 2023. More than 13 lakh students took the Class 12 board examinations this year. As per the reports, a total of 12,57,293 students have registered for the Class 12 board examinations. From the total number of students registered, 7,92,780 students are male, and 6,64,441 are female. The class 12 or HSC exam was conducted between February 21 and March 21, 2023. RBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Out: Rajasthan Class 12th Board Examination Results Declared on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet.

How To Check Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2023:

Visit the official website of the board at mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra SSC Result link

In the newly opened tab, enter the required details Click on Submit and your

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download your Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023 and take a printout

It must be noted that the students must enter their roll number and if registered, their mother's name in order to obtain the results online. After the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, students who fail the SSC annual examination will be eligible to appear in the Supplementary Exams 2023.

