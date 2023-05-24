Mumbai, May 24: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th board exam results 2023 today, May 24. Science, Commerce and Arts stream students who appeared for the WBCHSE HS Exam 2023 or Class 12th exams can visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbresults.nic.in to check and download the results.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to social media to congratulate the students who passed the Class 12th examinations. "Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all the students who passed the Higher Secondary Examination. May each of your days ahead be successful," Banerjee said.

উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষায় উত্তীর্ণ সকল ছাত্রছাত্রীকে জানাই আন্তরিক শুভেচ্ছা এবং অভিনন্দন। আগামীর প্রত্যেকটি দিন তোমাদের সাফল্যময় হোক। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 24, 2023

Students must note that the WBCHSE HS Result 2023 will be available post 12:30 pm on the official website. A total of 89.25% students who appeared for the Class 12th exams have passed. Students from East Midnapore have topped the district-wise result with a pass percentage of 95.75 per cent.

Steps To Check WBCHSE WB 12th result 2023:

Visit the official website of the West Bengal board at wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, go on the Higher Secondary results link

Next, enter using your roll number and date of birth

Click on next

Your WBCHSE WB 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys in the Class 12th exam result is 91.86 per cent. After the declaration of the Class 12th exam results, schools can collect marks sheets and certificates of their students from May 31 at the various distribution camps set up across the state.

This year, the WBCHSE Class 12 board exams were held from March 14 to 27. A total of 8 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12th examinations at various centres across the state.

