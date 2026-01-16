Gwalior, January 16: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a revised date sheet for the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2026 on its official website, mpbse.nic.in. As per the updated notification, the board has made selective changes to the annual board examination schedule, while the DPSE examination dates remain unchanged.

According to the revised timetable, the Class 10 (High School) Hindi examination will now be conducted on March 6, 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled date of February 11. For Class 12 (Higher Secondary) students, the Urdu and Marathi examinations have also been rescheduled to March 6, replacing the previous date of February 9. Additionally, the Class 12 Hindi paper will now take place on March 7, 2026, instead of February 7. UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 Notification Out on January 14: Apply for IAS, IPS, IFS at upsc.gov.in; Know How to Apply.

MPBSE has clarified that all theory examinations will be held in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Students are required to report to their examination centres by 8:30 am, as entry will not be allowed after 8:45 am. The board will distribute answer sheets at 8:50 am, followed by question papers at 8:55 am. SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27: Staff Selection Commission Announces Examination Schedule for CGL, CHSL and Other Major Exams; Check Full Timetable Here.

Meanwhile, practical examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted at the respective examination centres between February 10 and March 10, 2026.

Students are advised to regularly check the official MPBSE website to download the revised MP Board exam timetable and stay updated with any further notifications.

