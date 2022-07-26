Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment for the post of Medical Officer (MO). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website of the commission mpsconline.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is August 17, 2022. The last date for payment of fee is August 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 427 posts of Medical Officer, Group-B in Government Medical Colleges and affiliated Hospitals. Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 481 Management Trainee Posts on coalindia.in Before August 07; Check Details Here

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group of 18-38 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

As far as educational qualifications are concerned, candidates must possess a M.B.B.S. Degree from a Statutory University.

Candidates will be shortlisted for a personal interview. In case of excess applications, a screening test can also be conducted to shortlist recruits. Agniveer Navy SSR Recruitment 2022: Registrations Completed for SSR Entry; Application Window Opens for MR Post

How to apply, check here

Step 1. Visit official website of the commission mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2. Click on ‘User Registration’

Step 3. Create profile and login

Step 4. Apply for the desired post

Step 5. Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee

Step 6. Submit form and save for future purposes

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs.394 for unreserved category candidates and Rs.294 for reserved category candidates.

Candidates intending to apply for the vacancies are highly advised to go through the official notification shared by the MPSC on its website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).