The registrations for the Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) under the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022 are completed. According to the Indian Navy, a total of 4,00,760 applications were received, including 30,118 applications from women Aspirants. Meanwhile, the registration for the Agniveer MR post has commenced and the deadline for the same is July 30. Interested candidates can apply on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Check Tweet:

