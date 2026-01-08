New Delhi, January 8: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Recruitment Exams 2026. Candidates appearing for the nationwide examinations scheduled on January 10 and January 11, 2026, can now download their hall tickets from the official portals, cbse.gov.in and kvsangathan.nic.in.

This massive recruitment drive aims to fill 15,762 vacancies across teaching and non-teaching categories, including Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Librarian, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and other posts. Nearly 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear, making it one of the largest central school recruitment exercises in recent years. GATE 2026 Admit Card at gate2026.iitg.ac.in: IIT Guwahati Postpones Release of Hall Ticket for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam, Know Steps To Download Admit Card When Out.

KVS, NVS Exam Date, Shift Timings 2026

As per the official schedule, the recruitment examinations will commence on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

PRT and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026 Out: Admission Card for Remote Proctored Exam Released at icsi.edu, Know How To Download. Reporting time, exam city, centre address and shift details are clearly mentioned on individual admit cards.

CBSE has reiterated that late entry will not be allowed once the examination gates are closed.

Steps to Download KVS, NVS Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download their hall tickets by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in or kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the link titled “KVS NVS Admit Card 2026” on the homepage

Enter your Registration Number (usually starting with 2598) and Date of Birth

Submit the details to access the candidate dashboard

Download the admit card PDF and take a clear printout for exam day use

Mandatory Documents and Exam Day Instructions

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and contains important details such as roll number, exam centre, reporting time and candidate guidelines. Along with the printed admit card, candidates must carry one original valid photo ID proof, such as:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Voter ID

Electronic gadgets, mobile phones, smart watches and any unauthorized material are strictly prohibited inside the examination centres.

About KVS, NVS Recruitment 2026

The 2026 recruitment cycle is aimed at addressing long-pending staff shortages in central government schools across India. Posts range from Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) to highly specialized PGT positions. Candidates are strongly advised to verify all personal and exam details on their admit cards immediately and contact the CBSE helpdesk without delay in case of discrepancies.

