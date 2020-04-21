NCERT CEE 2020 to Be Held on May 24, Here Are Important Examination Updates You Should Know

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has released the examination date for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE). According to the latest update, NCERT CEE 2020 exam will be held on May 24, 2020. The online application process has already started, and the last date to apply for the same is May 4, 2020. CEE enables candidates who seek admission to various teacher education programmes offered by the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs). For any updates, the applicants must visit the official website of NCERT CEE 2020; cee.ncert.gov.in. Besides, in this article, we provide you with additional information related to the entrance exam. Telangana TSBIE Launches Free Online Coaching for EAMCET, NEET and JEE Amid Lockdown.

NCERT started the application earlier this month. Candidates will be allowed to submit their application till May 4, 2020. Admit Cards will be provided to all the candidates who have successfully submitted the online application process. The RIE CEE 2020 Admit Cards will be released on May 12 and be available for download until the exam day, which is May 24, 2020.

After the application process, the examination will be conducted on May 24, 2020, and the results will be declared in July. It is important to note here that the candidates will also have to submit their qualifying exam marks. For B.Sc.B.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., and M.Sc.Ed., the last date to submit the same is June 10 and for B.Ed., and M.Ed. it is July 1, 2020. AICTE Warns Institutions to Beware of Fake News Spread on Social Media.

The exam is for admission to teacher education programmes such as B.Sc.B.Ed. (4 years), B.A.B.Ed. (4 years), M.Sc.Ed. (6 years), B.Ed. (2 years), and M.Ed. (2 years) at five Regional Institutes of Education: RIE Ajmer, RIE Bhopal, RIE Bhubaneswar, RIE Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar.