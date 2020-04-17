Telangana TSBIE Launches Free Online Coaching for EAMCET, NEET and JEE Amid Lockdown, Classes to Begin From April 20 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

It is a tough time. With the increasing number of cases, the country enters the second phases of lockdown. Business is put at the halt; exams are postponed, schools and colleges are shut, in the hope to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Students who will participate in various entrance exams are unable to go to their coaching centres. Hence, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has initiated free coaching classes for students participating in various entrances such as EAMCET, NEET and JEE. According to the latest reports, the first phase schedule of free coaching classes for EAMCET, NEET and JEE has been released online, at the official website of TSBIE; tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The free online classes will be held on TSBIE’s website. Google India Launches YouTube Learning Destination in Multiple Languages for Students, Teachers and Parents.

According to the schedule, the online classes for the entrance exams will start from April 20 and continue till May 12, 2020. TSBIE will further conduct daily tests for the topics taught on that particular day. In addition, two cumulative examinations will be held on May 10 and May 12, 2020, respectively.

“It is proposed to conduct online daily, weekend, and grand tests for EAMCET, NEET, IIT-JEE in both English and Telugu medium free of cost to all the students of govt junior colleges, and any other students with the help of CloudEz private limited,” reads the official notification issued by the department. You can check the EAMCET, NEET and JEE First Phase Schedule/ Timetable, by Clicking HERE.

If you are interested, you can visit the official TSBIE website and register for the online exams. Note that the tests will consist of objective questions, and the remaining schedule for the online classes is expected after May 4, 2020.