NEET 2026 Biology Paper Analysis: Difficulty Level, Chapter-Wise Weightage and Expected Cutoff

The NEET UG 2026 exam is now over and students are eagerly looking for a detailed breakdown of the Biology section, which is traditionally considered the most scoring part of the paper. Here is a comprehensive analysis of the NEET 2026 Biology paper covering difficulty level, important topics, section-wise breakdown and how it compares with NEET 2025.

Overall Difficulty Level

The NEET 2026 Biology paper is expected to be easy to moderate in difficulty. As in previous years, most questions are likely to have been drawn directly from NCERT textbooks, including line-based questions, diagrams and examples. Students who followed NCERT thoroughly are expected to have found the section manageable. Some statement-based questions may have required additional time, but overall the paper is expected to have remained student-friendly. NEET UG 2026 on May 3: Exam Day Checklist, Dress Code, Reporting Time and Banned Items List.

NEET 2026 Biology Paper Overview

The Biology section comprised 90 questions in total, split equally between Botany and Zoology with 45 questions each. All questions were MCQ format, carrying a total of 360 marks. The pattern followed the standard NCERT-based and conceptual approach seen in recent years.

Botany Analysis

The Botany portion of the NEET 2026 Biology paper is expected to have been highly NCERT-focused with easy to moderate difficulty. High-weightage chapters likely included Plant Physiology, Genetics and Cell Biology. Most questions are expected to have been direct NCERT line-based, with some diagram-based questions also appearing. NEET UG 2026 Exam To Be Held Today Across 551 Cities in India; Over 22.79 Lakh Candidates To Appear for the Examination.

Zoology Analysis

The Zoology section may have felt slightly more conceptual compared to Botany. Important chapters expected to carry high weightage include Human Physiology, Reproduction and Ecology. The section likely featured a mix of statement-based and direct questions, with a few tricky conceptual questions possible.

Comparison With NEET 2025 Biology

In NEET 2025, the Biology section was predominantly NCERT-based and well-balanced. Out of 90 questions, 38 were easy, 32 were medium and 20 were difficult. Botany had 19 easy, 16 medium and 14 hard questions, while Zoology had 19 easy, 16 medium and 6 hard questions. Based on this pattern, NEET 2026 Biology is expected to follow a similar trend with a balanced distribution across difficulty levels.

Answer Key and Question Paper PDF

The official NEET 2026 Biology answer key will be released by NTA within 10 to 12 days after the exam. Students can also access unofficial answer keys with detailed step-by-step solutions on leading education platforms shortly after the exam. The official Biology question paper PDF for all paper codes will be available on the NTA website once released.

A detailed teacher review and live discussion of the complete NEET 2026 Biology paper, including question-wise solutions and difficulty analysis, will also be available on leading education YouTube channels after the exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).