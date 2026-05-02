NEET UG 2026 on May 3: Exam Day Checklist, Dress Code, Reporting Time and Banned Items List

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the NEET UG 2026 examination on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. With the big day just hours away, here is everything candidates need to know - from reporting time and dress code to items allowed and banned inside the exam hall.

NEET UG 2026 Reporting Time and Entry Deadline

Candidates must note that entry to the examination centre begins at 11 am. No candidate will be permitted to enter after 1:30 pm under any circumstances. Test booklets will be distributed by the invigilator at 1:45 pm. Students are strongly advised to reach the centre well before the deadline to avoid last-minute complications. NTA Releases NEET UG 2026 Admit Card at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link and Step-by-Step Guide To Download Hall Ticket.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Day Checklist

Before leaving home, candidates must ensure they carry the following documents and items to the exam centre - a printed copy of the NEET UG 2026 admit card with a passport-sized photograph pasted on it, an additional passport-size photograph for the attendance sheet, one valid government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN card, or driving licence, a self-declaration form, a transparent water bottle, and a postcard-size photograph. Candidates with diabetes may carry limited food items if permitted. PwBD candidates must also carry their certificate of physical limitation or PwBD certificate. NEET UG 2026 Admit Card for May 3 Exam Released at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to keep Aadhaar biometric details updated. UDID cards for persons with disabilities and category certificates including EWS, SC, ST, and OBC-NCL must also be valid and up to date.

NEET UG 2026 Dress Code for Male and Female Candidates

For male candidates: Light-coloured, simple half-sleeve shirts, T-shirts, or polo T-shirts with simple trousers, pants, or jeans are recommended. Clothes with large logos, heavy designs, or heavy accessories must be avoided.

For female candidates: Simple salwar suits, kurtas, or T-shirts with lower garments in light colours are preferred. Avoid dupattas with pins, brooches, or heavy accessories, and clothing with heavy embroidery.

Footwear: Only simple sandals or slippers with low heels are permitted. Shoes and boots are strictly not allowed.

Items Strictly Banned Inside the Exam Hall

Candidates must not carry mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, calculators, smartwatches or digital watches, notes, books, wallets, handbags, geometry or pencil boxes, metallic objects, or any other unnecessary electronic items. Watches - even simple ones - are also banned. Accessories including belts, caps, and goggles are not permitted.

Special Provision for Religious Attire

Candidates wearing religious attire such as a hijab, turban, or burqa are permitted to appear for the exam. However, they must report to the centre at least one hour earlier than the standard reporting time. Details of religious attire must have been declared at the time of application submission.

Candidates are reminded that biometric verification and frisking are mandatory. Any use of unfair means will result in immediate disqualification. Follow all instructions on the NEET UG 2026 admit card carefully for a smooth exam experience.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).