New Delhi, March 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Originally set to conclude on March 8, the application window has been pushed to March 11, following widespread reports of technical glitches and student appeals for more time. The extension provides a critical buffer for thousands of medical aspirants who faced difficulties with OTP verification and document uploads in the final days of the initial window.

"The last date for submission of Online Application Form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] - 2026 has been extended up to 11th March, 2026 (09.00 P.M.). The payment of fees can be made up to 11:50 PM on 11.03.2026", the official notification stated.

New Registration and Payment Deadlines for NEET UG 2026

Under the revised schedule, eligible candidates can now submit their online application forms through the official portal, neet.nta.nic.in, until 9:00 PM on March 11. The window for the successful transaction of application fees will remain open slightly longer, closing at 11:50 PM on the same day. The NTA confirmed that this extension applies to all categories of applicants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other allied medical programmes across India.

Reasons Behind the NEET UG 2026 Registration Extension

The decision to move the deadline comes after significant pressure from students and regional leaders. In Jammu and Kashmir, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo had formally requested Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to consider an extension, citing slow internet connectivity and administrative restrictions that hampered students in the Kashmir division.

Additionally, many aspirants across the country reported:

Server Timeouts: Frequent crashes on the official NTA website due to high traffic.

Aadhaar Verification Issues: Difficulties in matching live photos with Aadhaar-linked images.

OTP Delays: Significant lags in receiving one-time passwords required to complete the registration process.

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window and Exam Date

Despite the change in registration dates, the NTA has maintained the original schedule for the entrance test. The NEET UG 2026 exam remains scheduled for Sunday, May 3. The test will be conducted in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in pen-and-paper (offline) mode. Following the close of the extended registration period, a brief correction window is expected to open from March 12 to March 14. During this time, registered candidates can log in to modify specific details in their application forms, such as their choice of exam city, category, or medium of the question paper.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the final hours of the new deadline to avoid further technical complications. The NTA recommends clearing browser caches and using stable internet connections when completing the multi-step process, which includes registration, filling in academic details, and uploading scanned documents.

