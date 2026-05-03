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NEET UG Answer Key 2026: When and Where To Check, How To Download and Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the NEET UG 2026 examination on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,432 exam centres. Around 22.79 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, making it one of the largest medical entrance examinations in the country.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 03, 2026 07:49 PM IST
NEET UG Answer Key 2026: When and Where To Check, How To Download and Raise Objections
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the NEET UG 2026 examination on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,432 exam centres. Around 22.79 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, making it one of the largest medical entrance examinations in the country.

With the exam now over, all eyes are on the release of the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key, which NTA is expected to publish on its official website in the coming days. NEET 2026 Biology Paper Analysis: Difficulty Level, Chapter-Wise Weightage and Expected Cutoff.

When Will NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Be Released?

No exact date has been announced by NTA for the release of the provisional answer key. However, based on previous years' patterns, the answer key is typically released approximately one month after the examination. Along with the answer key, NTA also releases candidates' recorded responses, allowing students to cross-check their answers and calculate their probable scores before the official results are declared. NEET UG 2026 on May 3: Exam Day Checklist, Dress Code, Reporting Time and Banned Items List.

Where to Check NEET UG 2026 Answer Key

The provisional answer key will be available on NTA's official NEET website. Students are advised to regularly check the portal and avoid relying on unofficial sources for updates.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 Answer Key

To download the answer key, candidates should visit the official NEET website and click on the NEET UG 2026 answer key link. Enter your login credentials, view the answer key on screen and download it. Match your responses with the recorded answers to estimate your score.

How to Raise Objections Against NEET UG 2026 Answer Key

After the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be given a window to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. To raise an objection, log in to the official portal and click on the challenge answer key option. Select the question or questions you wish to challenge, upload supporting documents and pay a fee of Rs 200 per question before submitting your objection.

All objections submitted within the stipulated time will be reviewed by NTA with the help of subject experts. If any challenge is found valid, the correction will be incorporated into the final answer key, which will be used for result calculation.

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TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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