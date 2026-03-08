Mumbai, March 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 today, March 8. Aspiring medical students must submit their online applications through the official portal by 9:00 PM. The high-stakes entrance exam, which serves as the primary gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH programs across India, is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 3.

Key Deadlines and Schedule of NEET UG 2026

Candidates have a narrow window to finalise their submissions and payments. ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2026 Out at icai.nic.in: Logapriya PP Secures AIR 1 in Foundation Exam, Kanhiya Lal Tops Inter Examination; Know Steps To Check Results.

According to the NTA’s official timeline, the following schedule applies:

Application Submission Deadline: March 8, 2026 (9:00 PM)

Fee Payment Deadline: March 8, 2026 (11:50 PM)

Correction Window: March 10-12

Examination Date: May 3, 2026 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

The agency has advised candidates to complete the process early to avoid potential server congestion during the final hours of the registration period.

Application Fees and Eligibility for NEET UG 2026 Exam

The application fee varies based on the candidate's category. For the 2026 session, General category candidates are required to pay INR 1,700, while General-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates pay INR 1,600. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, or the Third Gender category must pay INR 1,000. Those applying from outside India face a fee of INR 9,500. To be eligible, candidates must be 17 years of age by December 31, 2026. There is currently no upper age limit for the examination. Academically, applicants must have passed or be appearing in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for NEET UG 2026

The NTA has mandated that all applications be submitted exclusively online via neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can follow these steps to complete their registration:

New Registration: Visit the official website and click on "New Candidate Registration." Enter basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address to generate an Application Number.

Visit the official website and click on "New Candidate Registration." Enter basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address to generate an Application Number. Fill Application Form: Log in using the system-generated Application Number and password. Complete the form by providing personal details, academic history, and choosing preferred exam cities.

Log in using the system-generated Application Number and password. Complete the form by providing personal details, academic history, and choosing preferred exam cities. Document Upload: Upload scanned copies of required documents, including a recent passport-size photograph (white background, 80% face visible), signature, and thumb impressions.

Upload scanned copies of required documents, including a recent passport-size photograph (white background, 80% face visible), signature, and thumb impressions. Fee Payment: Pay the applicable examination fee through net banking, credit/debit card, or UPI.

Pay the applicable examination fee through net banking, credit/debit card, or UPI. Confirmation Page: Download and print the "Confirmation Page" generated after successful payment. This document is essential for future reference during the counselling process. Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026 Released; Here’s How To Download.

Correction Window and Admit Cards for NEET UG 2026

For candidates who make errors during the initial filing, the NTA will open a brief correction window from March 10 to March 12. During this period, certain fields in the application form can be edited. Admit cards are expected to be released in the last week of April 2026, roughly one week before the pen-and-paper-based exam. The NEET UG 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional languages, across hundreds of centers nationwide.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (neet.nta.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).