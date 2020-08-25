New Delhi, August 25: Greta Thunberg, the teen Swedish environmental activist has come out in support of students and political personalities demanding to postpone the JEE, NEET 2020 exam in India which are scheduled to take place in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, she said, "It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”

Similarly, Licypriya Kangujam, an 8-year-old environmentalist from Manipur, on Monday urged chief ministers of states to push for the postponement of NEET and JEE 2020 exams. In her tweet, Licypriya Kangujam questioned the silence of chief ministers and said NEET and JEE cannot be held amid the coronavirus. NEET, JEE 2020: Licypriya Kangujam, 8-Year-Old Environmentalist, Urges CMs to Push For Postponement of Exams Amid COVID-19.

Here's what Greta tweeted:

It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2020

Despite a major online campaign initiated by students, and backed by several political leaders, the government is firm on conducting the NEET UG and the JEE Main exams on schedule next month. Top Opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi and others have demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the examinations considering the risk posed to the health of students by holding exams amid the pandemic.

