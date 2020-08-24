New Delhi, August 24: Licypriya Kangujam, an 8-year-old environmentalist, on Monday urged chief ministers of states to push for the postponement of NEET and JEE 2020 exams. In her tweet, Licypriya Kangujam questioned the silence of chief ministers and said NEET and JEE cannot be held amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Licypriya, who is from Manipur, is a climate activist and also the founder of the Child Movement. NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Conducting Exams Will Be Giant Mistake Like Nasbandi of Indira Gandhi'.

Licypriya tweeted: "Why all the state’s CM are still silent on the #NEET_JEE issue? Tell your CM to write a LETTER now asap to @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia like @Swamy39 ji, @ArvindKejriwal & @MamataOfficial that WE CAN’T HOLD EXAM IN COVID. Break the silence. Speak Out. Act Now." The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are to be conducted in September. Licypriya Kangujam, 8-Year-Old Child Environmental Activist Doesn't Want to Be Called 'Greta of India' And Rightly So!

Licypriya Kangujam Calls For Postponement of NEET, JEE 2020:

Why all the state’s CM are still silent on the #NEET_JEE issue? Tell your CM to write a LETTER now asap to @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia like @Swamy39 ji, @ArvindKejriwal& @MamataOfficial that WE CAN’T HOLD EXAM IN COVID. Break the silence. Speak Out. Act Now.#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 24, 2020

A large section of students and leaders want the Centre to postpone NEET and JEE 2020. However, amid opposition from different quarters, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held as scheduled on September 13, while the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be held from September 1 to 6.

Here, it may be recalled that Licypriya had in March turned down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to be part of #SheInspiresUs initiative for International Women’s Day 2020, saying she preferred to be heard than celebrated. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize and an India Peace Prize.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).