New Delhi, October 10: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the cancellation of NEET PG 2025 results for 22 candidates found guilty of adopting unfair means during the examination. According to the official notification, out of the 22 debarred candidates, 13 appeared in the 2025 session, three in 2024, four in 2023, and one each in 2022 and 2021. NBEMS has published a detailed list of disqualified candidates, including their names, roll numbers, session details, and the reason for result cancellation.

The board has also issued a stern warning that using or presenting any cancelled NEET PG scorecard or result for employment, registration, counselling, or admission will be considered unlawful and lead to strict action. NBEMS clarified that it “disclaims any responsibility or liability” for any consequences arising from the use of such invalidated results. NEET-PG 2025 Postponed: NEET Examination to Be Held in Single Shift as Per Supreme Court Order, NBEMS to Notify New Exam Date Soon.

In a related development, NBEMS has revoked the candidature of 11 Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who appeared in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) between 2021 and 2025 for alleged malpractice. NEET UG 2025 Result Declared: NTA NEET Results Out at neet.nta.nic.in, Mahesh Kumar Tops Exam With 686 Marks.

How to Check the List of Debarred Candidates

Visit the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in

Go to the ‘Examinations’ section and click on ‘NEET PG’

Select ‘Result’

Click on ‘Cancellation of Result for NEET-PG’

View or download the PDF list of disqualified candidates.

Meanwhile, the FMGE June 2025 session recorded a pass percentage of 18.61%, a decline of around 11 percentage points compared to last year. Out of 37,207 registered candidates, only 6,707 cleared the qualifying exam, which allows foreign-trained doctors to practice medicine in India.

