New Delhi, March 2: Aspirants preparing for NEET UG 2026 must note that the final deadline for registration is March 8, 2026. The online application process is being conducted by the National Testing Agency through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can submit their forms until 9:00 PM, while the last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM on the same day.
The correction window will be available from March 10 to March 12, 2026. The NEET UG 2026 exam will be held on May 3, 2026.
NEET UG 2026 Important Dates
- Registration Start Date: February 8, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: March 8, 2026 till 9:00 PM
- Fee Payment Deadline: March 8, 2026 till 11:50 PM
- Application Correction Window: March 10 to March 12, 2026
- NEET UG 2026 Exam Date: May 3, 2026
NEET UG 2026 Exam Details
- Duration: 180 minutes or 3 hours
- Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST
- Mode of Exam: Pen and paper based, offline
- Languages Offered: Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu
How to Apply for NEET UG 2026 Registration
- Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the “NEET UG 2026 Registration” link
- Complete initial registration with personal details
- Fill in the detailed application form
- Upload required documents as per specifications
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page
The NTA will accept only online applications, as mentioned in the official notification released on February 8, 2026.
NEET UG 2026 Application Fee
- General Category: INR 1,700
- General EWS or OBC NCL: INR 1,600
- SC, ST, PwBD, Third Gender: INR 1,000
- Candidates Outside India: INR 9,500
Important Instructions for Candidates
Candidates planning to appear for NEET UG 2026 are advised to carefully read the official information bulletin before applying. It is recommended to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last minute technical issues.
For the latest updates, exam guidelines and notifications, candidates should regularly visit the official website of the National Testing Agency.
