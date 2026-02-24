New Delhi, February 24: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 (JEE Mains Registration) tomorrow, February 25. Candidates intending to appear for the April session must submit their applications through the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in, before the window closes at 9:00 PM. The fee payment facility will remain available until 11:50 PM on the same day.

The Session 2 exams are scheduled to take place between April 2 and April 9, 2026. This session serves as the final opportunity for engineering aspirants to improve their scores or for new candidates who missed the January session to qualify for premier technical institutions. CUET UG 2026: NTA Reopens Registration Portal for Common University Entrance Test UG Exam, Apply Online at cuet.nta.nic.in Before February 26.

Important Dates and Schedule

According to the official notification, the NTA will not offer any extension for the registration deadline. Following the closure of the application window, a brief correction window will be provided for students to rectify specific errors in their forms.

Event Date Registration Deadline February 25 (9:00 PM) Last Date for Fee Payment February 25 (11:50 PM) Correction Window February 27 – February 28 Exam Dates April 2 to April 9 Result Declaration Expected by April 20

Step-by-Step Application Process for JEE Mains 2026 Session 2

The application process differs slightly depending on whether the candidate is a fresh applicant or a returning student from Session 1.

For New Candidates:

Registration: Visit the official website and select "New Candidate Registration". Generate an application number by providing basic details and a valid email/mobile number.

Fill Application: Log in with the new credentials to fill in personal, academic, and contact information.

Document Upload: Upload a scanned photograph (80% face visible, white background), signature, and Class 10 certificate (PDF format).

Fee Payment: Pay the category-specific examination fee via Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

For Returning Candidates (Session 1 Participants):

Candidates who previously registered for the January session do not need to fill out a fresh form. They can log in using their existing application number and password. GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip: NBEMS To Release Exam City Slip for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test Examination Soon at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Download.

These students only need to:

Choose the Medium of the question paper.

Select preferred Examination Cities.

Provide current educational details.

Complete the fee payment for Session 2.

Key Requirements and Guidelines

The NTA has emphasised that candidates are allowed to submit only one application form. Multiple applications by a single student may be treated as "Unfair Means" (UFM), leading to disqualification even at a later stage. Applicants are advised to ensure that the mobile number and email address provided belong to themselves or their parents, as all critical updates regarding admit cards and results will be sent through these channels. Following the April session, the NTA will release the All India Ranks (AIR) based on the best of the two scores for those who appeared in both sessions.

