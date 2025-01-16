The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode (OMR-based) on a single day and shift. This marks a departure from previous years, where the exam was held in computer-based mode. NEET UG is a nationwide entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India, conducted by the NTA on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The change aims to ensure a standardized and transparent examination process, allowing students from diverse backgrounds to participate comfortably. Further details will be released on the official NTA website. NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Review of Verdict Refusing to Direct Re-Examination.

NEET UG 2025 To Be Held in Pen-and-Paper Mode on Single Day

NEET-UG 2025 to be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR based) in Single day and Single Shift. pic.twitter.com/xp2PCOIDJT — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

