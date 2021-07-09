Raipur, July 9: The NIMCET 2021 examination dates have been announced by the National Institute of Technology, Raipur, on Friday. Candidates can check the NIMCET 2021 exam date on the official website of the institute - nimcet.in. The exam will be conducted on August 7, 2021, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The duration of the exam will be two hours and will be held between 9 am to 11 am. UPSC Finalises Recruitment Results 2021 in April And May; Check Details Here.

The institute advised candidates to check the official website for any information regarding the exam. The official website reads, “Scrutiny of representations received from ineligible candidates as on 24th June 2021 is being carried out by a committee. The result of the Scrutiny will be conveyed to concerned candidates through email latest by 15th July 2021. The candidates are advised to wait for email till the said date regarding their final eligibility status.” SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 Declared by SRM Institute; Candidates Can Check Results on Official Website - srmist.edu.in.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in May. However, it was postponed by the NIT Raipur due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam is conducted for admissions into Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in NITs in Agartala, Bhopal, Calicut, Allahabad, Jamshedpur, Patna, Raipur, Surathkal, Kurukshetra, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The selection will be made on the basis of rank obtained in the entrance exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).