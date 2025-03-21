Silchar, March 21: A professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda from the Electrical Engineering Department, has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by a female B.Tech student. The action came after students staged overnight protests demanding strict measures against him.

In her complaint, which has since gone viral, the student alleged that the professor summoned her to his chamber under the pretext of discussing her low grades. However, he allegedly held her hands, touched her thighs and stomach, played vulgar songs, and made inappropriate comments. She managed to escape when her friend called her phone. Describing the ordeal as “molestation and mental and sexual harassment,” she demanded action against the professor. Mumbai Molestation Case: Minor Molested in Nagpada; Accused Held.

Following campus unrest, NIT Silchar sealed the professor’s chamber, and the institute’s registrar assured full support to the victim. Despite the suspension, police have not yet received a formal complaint from the student or the institute. Molestation Inside Train in Uttar Pradesh: Youths Try to Molest Woman in Passenger Train in Aligarh, Thrash Husband for Resisting; 1 Held.

The incident has raised serious concerns about campus safety and harassment policies, with students calling for stricter measures to ensure a secure learning environment.

