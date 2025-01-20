Jaipur, January 20: A tragic incident unfolded at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) as a first-year student allegedly ended their life by jumping from the sixth floor of the college hostel.

The shocking event has left the campus community in deep sorrow. Authorities discovered a suicide note at the scene, but the details remain undisclosed as police continue their investigation. Divya Raj, a 21-year-old first-year B.Arch student at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) and a native of Pali district, reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of the college hostel on Sunday night, reported Times Of India. Kota Suicide: 19-Year-Old Coaching Student From Haryana Found Hanging From Noose in His Hostel Room in Rajasthan.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Aditya Poonia, stated that the body had been sent to Jaipuria Hospital's mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

