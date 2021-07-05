New Delhi, July 5: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) finalised the recruitment results for the various posts. The posts for which results were finalized in April 2021 include Assistant Executive Engineer, Manager (Mail Motor Service), Deputy Fire Adviser, Assistant Director of National fire Service College, Senior Divisional Medical (Gastroenterology) in Railways and grade B Scientists and Chief Design Engineer. Some recruitment results were also finalized in May.

The results, which were finalized in May by the UPSC, include posts of Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery) in railways. However, the UPSC did not find suitable candidates for the posts. The commission said that the recommended candidates were informed by the post. UPSC Examination 2021: Commission Releases Revised Calendar Online at upsc.gov.in; Check Important Dates Here.

Here Is The List of Recommended Candidates Finalised By The Commission in April:

Here Is The Recruitment Results Finalised By The UPSC in May.

Last week, the UPSC also announced the result of the written exam for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) and (II). The result was released on the official website of the commission – upsc.gov.in. The NDA exam was conducted on April 18, 2021. The shortlisted candidates.

Notably, UPSC is India's premier central recruiting agency for central government public servants. It is responsible for appointments to and examinations for Group A & Group B posts under civil services cadre and defence services cadre of the central government.

