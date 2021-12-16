New Delhi, December 16: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) limited on Thursday released admit cards for Executive and Non-Executive posts. Candidates can download the NMDC admit card 2021 for the written candidate from the official website of the corporation – nmdc.co.in. The exam will be conducted as per the COVID-19 protocols.

Shortlisted candidates for various posts in Executive Cadre will be called for interview at Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Raipur. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam and Skill Test for Supervisory posts and Non-Executives posts. Aspirants need to login with their credentials to download the hall ticket. West Bengal SET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at wbcsconline.in.

Here Are Steps Download The NMDC Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official site - nmdc.co.in .

. On the home page, click on the "careers" tab available on the home page.

A new page will open.

Click on NMDC Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter the login credentials, including the registration number.

Click on “Login”.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future use. Aspirants should verify details on the admit card. The NMDC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 210 posts of Executive and Non-Executive. The application process was conducted for 15 days. It began on March 31 and ended on April 15, 2021.

