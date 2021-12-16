New Delhi, December 16: The West Bengal College Service Commission has released the admit cards for the SET 2021 on Wednesday. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the SET can visit the official website of the WBCSC at wbcsconline.in to view and download the admit cards for the State Eligibility Test 2021. Candidates can download the admit cards by logging into official website with their user name and password. UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check The Result Online at upsc.gov.in.

The admit cards will contain important information and details regarding the eligibility test including the test date, date, time, reporting time, name and address of exam centre among others. It will also carry guidelines regarding the examination. Candidates are advised to go through the admit cards carefully and follow the guidelines mentioned in it. Scroll down to know how to download the SET Admit Card 2021. CTET 2021 Main Admit Card Released By CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here is How To Download West Bengal SET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the commission at wbcsconline.in

Login by entering required credentials

Download the admit card

Take a print out and keep it safe for future references

According to the official notification in this regard, any correction in the admit card will be done after proper verification of attendance sheet and valid ID proof of the candidates. "The candidates must bring two copies of passport size photographs also. The candidates must submit the corrected ADMIT CARD in a photocopy form (two copies) personally to the office of the Commission in working days (12 noon – 3 pm) within 21st January, 2022 and the corrected ADMIT CARD must be self-attested," it added.

