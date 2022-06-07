Mumbai, June 7: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) declared the HSLC or Class 10 final examination result today, June 7. The SEBA Matric result was released on the official website of the board at sebaonline.org and on resultsassam.nic.in. The results were declared at 10 am.

Students who appeared for the SEBA HSLC exams can visit the official site and download their mark sheets using their roll numbers. Besides the HSLC result, the Assam High Madrassa Result 2022 will also be announced. CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket.

This year, a total of 4,19,887 students appeared for the SEBA Class 10 examination in Assam. On the other hand, 11,245 students appeared for the AHM exam 2022. Last week, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the date for the Assam Matric result. "Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022," Sarma said in a tweet.

The SEBA HSLC or Class 10 examinations were held from March 15 to March 31 in offline mode. The exams were conducted in two shifts and all the COVID-19 protocols were followed.

Steps to check SEBA HSLC Result 2022:

Visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in

Click on the Assam 10th Result 2022 link on the home page

Enter your details and click on submit

Your SEBA Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

In the last two years, it is the first time that SEBA will be announcing Assam HSLC or Matric result in a conventional manner. Due to the second wave of COVID-19, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the cancellation of the results. Following this, the board used an alternative assessment scheme in order to prepare the results.

Students who appeared for the SEBA HLSC or Class 10 exams must keep their roll number, registration number, etc. in hand to check their results.

